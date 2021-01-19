Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Distributes Grants to Seven Businesses

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority granted new relief funds to several businesses.

It’s to help those struggling through pandemic.

Donations pushed the first round of grants to $57,000.

The DDA distributed that to seven downtown applicants.

The owner of Mama Lu’s and The Flying Noodle tells us the pandemic hit hard and this Downtown Traverse City Relief Fund is crucial to help them stay afloat.

“We hired back one person at each location, their first day was today. So they were very thrilled to get that phone call. We between our two businesses had to lay off so many people and it just, it was tough,” said Adrienne Brunette, Owner of Mama Lu’s and The Flying Noodle.

The DDA still needs more donations so it can award even more grants.

To donate, click here.