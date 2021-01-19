Taste the Local Difference: Moonstruck Gardens & Leelanau Lavender

Taste the Local Difference, CEO, Tricia Phelps gives us a preview into a booming lavender business that’s going beyond just the plant. We are featuring Moonstruck Gardens & Leelanau Lavender in the newer storefront inside the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City.

Everything from dried lavender sprigs to culinary blends and lavender-infused tea to aromatherapy products is on the list of products owner, Cymbre Foster has inside Moonstruck Gardens. You can also find the lavender goods inside Enjoy Michigan in Northport, Green Goodness in Leland, The Happy Woman in Suttons Bay, and Bay Lavender Trading in Glen Arbor.

