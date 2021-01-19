Senate Begins Biden Cabinet Confirmation Hearings

The first set of confirmation hearings for President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet are taking place Tuesday.

Several Senate committees are holding meetings for confirmation considerations, including Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary.

During her hearing, Yellen is expected to urge lawmakers to act on COVID-19 relief spending.

There is also a scheduled confirmation hearing for the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Director of National Intelligence, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense.