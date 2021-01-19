Online Sports Betting Set to Start in Michigan on Jan. 22

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized nine casinos to begin online sports betting and online games, beginning Friday, Jan. 22 at noon.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and the state’s commercial and tribal casinos will begin a new era Jan. 22 with the launch of regulated online gaming and sports betting,” said Richard Kalm, MGCB executive director, in a statement. “Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos. Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

Approved operators that can being online sports betting on Jan. 22

The Michigan Gaming Control Board anticipates additional casinos and platforms in the coming days and weeks.

For more information on online sports betting and online games, visit the gaming board’s site.