National Day of Racial Healing Gets Signal Boost From Gov. Whitmer

You’ve heard of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s a full-blown federal holiday. But did you know the day after isn’t your average Tuesday?

A growing national movement has recognized the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day of racial healing.

The National Day of Racial Healing started in 2017 as day to “celebrate our common humanity.”

While the national day is still not as well-known as the holiday commemorating MLK’s birthday, The National Day of Racial Healing has been gaining ground coast to coast.

And now Gov. Whitmer’s office is trying to help make it more well-known in Michigan. She issued a proclamation early Tuesday morning with a statement saying, “We each have a role to play in changing this state and country for the better. So, today I challenge you to leave Michigan a better state than where you found it, and make Michigan a more welcoming place for all.”

Proclamations are symbolic gestures used to increase awareness in the state of Michigan.

On its verified Facebook page, the National Day of Racial Healing says celebratory activities and events are used to help promote “collective action to create a more just and equitable world.”