MTM On The Road: Pop-Kies Celebrates National Popcorn Day

It’s poppin’ over at Pop-Kies in downtown Traverse City.

With Tuesday being National Popcorn Day, you can pick up some of your favorites from Pop-Kies.

They feature over 60 unique flavors including “Front Street Blend” and “Cherry Capital Crunch.”

They pop and season all their popcorn fresh, daily.

Pop-Kies offers curbside pick-up and wholesale.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how they Pop-Kies makes and seasons their popcorn and are giving some a try!