Missaukee County Courthouse Will be Locked Wednesday

In order to provide safety for courthouse employees and out of an abundance of caution, the Missaukee County Courthouse will be locked Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The courthouse’s doors will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 21.

If you have business to conduct in offices inside the courthouse on Wednesday, you may call the county at 231-839-4967.

Any further questions can be directed to the Missaukee County Administrator at 231-577-6061