Michigan Survival Grant Application Window Opens for Small Businesses

Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grants from the state.

Michigan has set aside $55 million for these “survival grants.”

$2.5 million will go to ten counties in northwest Michigan.

The application window opened Tuesday morning.

There are certain requirements businesses must meet and there’s also a limit on the amount of money each business can receive.

“We anticipate a large number of area businesses applying for these dollars because the hardship is absolutely real in our community. There are many businesses that were forced to close, or that are partially open at a percentage of their full strength, that are unable to conduct the business they otherwise would,” said Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest.

The deadline to apply for a grant is this Friday at noon.

