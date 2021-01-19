Melania Trump’s Farewell Video: ‘Always Chose Love Over Hatred’

Tuesday will be President Trump’s last full day serving as the 45th president of the United States.

Aides close to the president say he will spend the day issuing pardons and commuting the sentences of various federal offenders.

They say as many as 100 people will be granted clemency.

As of now, the president is not expected to pardon himself.

First lady Melania Trump is also preparing to leave the White House.

Monday she released a farewell video saying, “In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us, to raise above what divides us. To always chose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself.”

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

President Trump also plans to release a farewell video Tuesday.

He and the first lady will not be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration. They’re scheduled to fly home to Florida Wednesday morning.