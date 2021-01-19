MDHHS Encourages Michigan Colleges to Require COVID-19 Testing of Students

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidelines for college and universities that encourages requiring COVID-19 testing for students who live in the immediate college community and those that live off campus.

The guidelines include requiring weekly testing of all undergraduate students who reside on or near the campus and who participate in social activities associated with the campus community. If resources are more constrained, require testing for all students in the campus community on a regular but random basis. Target limited mandatory testing resources based on information about community spread, including information from wastewater testing, provided that the information and the potential for testing reach all students living on or near the campus.

“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in a statement. “Colleges have stepped up throughout this pandemic to slow disease spread through testing and quarantine protocols. With the arrival of the new variant in Michigan and risk of virus spread both on- and off-campus, it is best practice to implement robust testing protocols in these settings. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in ending this pandemic.”

Generally a college community will include a surrounding area where a significant concentration of students occurs. It also includes residential fraternities and sororities