McLaren Health, Federal Government Reach Record $7.75 Million Settlement Involving Drug Diversion

McLaren Health Care Corporation announced they’ve reached a $7.7 million settlement with the federal government for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

It’s the largest settlement of its kind involving drug diversion.

McLaren admits that McLaren affiliated pharmacies sent drugs to an unregistered substance abuse treatment facility in Boyne Falls for two years.

They say that theft and diversion of drugs happened at some McLaren locations.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said, “McLaren clearly didn’t have a sufficient system in place to catch these problems. But now, under this settlement, McLaren is stepping up and implementing more robust compliance measures.”