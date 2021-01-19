Lake Superior State University Receives $250,000 Grant for Environmental Project

Lake Superior State University has received a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service for a project that will naturally clean a former industrial and contaminated site near Alford Park. The Saint Marys River Green Stormwater Demonstration Project will create a wildlife habitat with trees, shrubs and flowers that will increase runoff infiltration and pollutant removal.

This project will also give students the opportunity to learn more about environmental sustainability. LSSU’s Dr, Ashley Moerke says this will be a win-win for the community and local wildlife. “We’re turning what was kind of turf grass and asphalt and we’re turning that into a landscape that’s going to be really attractive, not just for our community, but to wildlife, to birds, butterflies, beneficial insects,” she said.

LSSU is partnered with the City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District on this project.