Group Helps Veterans With Various Needs

COVID-19 has put the spotlight on the increasing number of people in need in our area.

Veterans are no different and there are people and organizations ready and willing to help.

The Northern Michigan Veteran’s Coalition, based in Gaylord, is part Michigan’s Veteran Community Action Team.

NMVC helps veterans and their families in 11 northeast Michigan with all kinds of needs such as housing, education and legal advice.

Recently, they received a $10,000 grant for food insecurity, allowing veterans and their families to go to Walmart stores throughout the area to buy $100 worth of groceries.

If a veteran or someone in their family needs help, all they have to do is ask.

“We are here voluntarily to help them. This is not a cost to us. It’s not something coming out of our pocket. We’re here because we want to be and we want to help them. So we hope that they do,”

NMVC hasn’t been able to do much fundraising because of the pandemic.

If you need help or would like to donate, you can click here.