Governor Whitmer to Attend Biden-Harris Inauguration

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will attend Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Governor Whitmer was recently appointed co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee and was nominated to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” Governor Whitmer in a statement. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”