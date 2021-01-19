Former Governor Rick Snyder Appears in Court Tuesday

Former Governor Rick Snyder was in virtual court again Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

It comes after his two misdemeanor charges last week for his role in the Flint water crisis.

Snyder and eight other officials are facing charges for the crisis.

Snyder faces two counts of willful neglect of duty.

On Tuesday, Snyder’s lawyer fought for the charges to be dropped due to them being issued in the wrong venue.

Since he was the governor based in Lansing at the time, they argue they should be held in Ingham County and not in Genesee County, where Flint is located.

The judge dismissed the hearing to allow both side to negotiate off the record.

No decision to drop the charges was made.