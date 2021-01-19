FBI Screens National Guard Troops in D.C. for Threats

As the country prepares for the inauguration Wednesday, National Guard troops in the nation’s capital are being screened by the FBI to prevent against any insider threats.

Major General William Walker is the head of the D.C. National Guard.

He says troops are being screened several times before they are put on the streets.

Walker also says, as of now, the vetting process hasn’t flagged any issues with the incoming troops.

The National Guard members will serve as a layer of defense around President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.