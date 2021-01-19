Doppler 9&10 STEM: A Banana Has DNA?

Teachers & Parents:

Does your kid have a science question?

Have them send us a video with a weather question to weather@9and10news.com!

Today’s experiment is special because it is inspired by our research on an important figure in the STEM world. Her Name is Dr. Rosalind Franklin.

Dr. Franklin was a Physical Chemist in the 1950s and was the first person to capture an image of the shape of DNA which led others to discover its function, carrying instructions to cells so that our bodies can make more cells.

If I told you bananas had DNA would that surprise you? How about this: did you know you can extract (separate) the DNA from the banana and it is not that difficult. Parents, you will need to be around for this one!

So here is what you will need for today’s experiment:

Banana

Salt

Warm Water

Soap

Blender (optional)

Toothpick

Coffee Filter or Strainer

Mason Jar or Glass Jar

Rubbing Alcohol

Knife



Procedure:

NEED A PARENT: Mom or Dad, help the little ones cut the banana into several pieces Sprinkle salt on the banana pieces. This is to keep DNA intact. 1 teaspoon should be fine We need to mash up the banana pieces now, a blender is the best way to do this Blend the bananas for 10 seconds, you do not want a runny mixture Place a coffee filter or strainer over your glass cup or mason jar With the strainer on top, pour the blended banana/salt mix into a mason jar or glass jar until the glass is half full Lightly add some liquid soap to the banana and mix it Pour your COLD rubbing alcohol into the glass slowly Make sure there are TWO distinct layers forming. One should be the banana mix, the alcohol should be on top (different density) After you have poured alcohol to the top, WAIT about 5 minutes for the DNA to separate from the banana mix After 5 minutes are up, use a toothpick to extract the DNA Twist the toothpick SLOWLY when you pick up the DNA DNA should be easy to spot: stringy and long near the top of the glass

Here is what happens:

We are breaking down DNA from a banana. The reaction between the soap and the banana mixture causes cells to “break up” and release the DNA of the banana. You can try this experiment at home and test different types of food as well!

If your kiddos try this experiment, send us photos of you and your experiment and you might get to see it during weather on The Four on Tuesdays!

Make sure you tune in every Tuesday for a New 9&10 STEM. Send us an email at weather@9and10news.com or find us on Facebook and at Doppler 9&10 Weather Team if you have a weather question or want something in science explained! It does not have to be weather-related! Anything Science or math-based we’ve got you! You can always get the latest forecast on 9and10news.com/weather as well as interact with us on social media!

Facebook — Meteorologist Madison Ryke, and Meteorologist Austin Lowe

Twitter — Meteorologist Madison Ryke, and Meteorologist Austin Lowe

Instagram — Meteorologist Madison Ryke, and Meteorologist Austin Lowe