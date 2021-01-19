Cadillac Man Faces Drug Charges

A Cadillac man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wexford County.

Michigan State Police say Druce Hill was stopped in Cadillac on Thursday, Jan. 14 for an improper license plate.

The trooper found that Hill did not have a valid driver’s license and found a scale and multiple baggies inside his vehicle.

The trooper also saw Hill throw a clear baggie with a white substance under the vehicle.

Hill was charged with possession of meth and for driving without a valid license or license plate.

Hill is a habitual offender. He is expected back in court in February.