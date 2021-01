A Williamsburg man is accused of stealing a laundry cart from a Wexford County laundromat.

State police say Anthony Couch was caught on a security camera stealing from Mike’s Coin Laundry in Mesick last August.

When he was picked up by police for a separate incident in December, police interviewed him before receiving a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he is charged with one count of larceny from a building.