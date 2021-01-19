98-Year-Old World War II Veteran from Cheboygan Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

District Health Department #4 gave an update on Tuesday on its recent vaccination clinics.

Yesterday, health officials administered 560 doses in Alpena and 530 in Cheboygan.

That includes to Mr. Maurice Van Gordon.

The 98-year-old World War II Veteran from Cheboygan received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

District Health Department #4 says you can pre-register for a vaccination clinic online or you can call 989-356-4507