Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity’s Festival of Dreams Auction Exceeds $26K Goal

A fundraiser to help people become homeowners was forced online this year, but that wasn’t a problem.

The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity’s annual Festival of Dreams Auction turned out to be a great success.

The money raised will help with the final touches for this year’s home recipients.

It will also rehabilitate a previous Habitat home for another family among other projects.

Even though no one gathered in person for this year’s event, community members stepped up to exceed the $26,000 goal.

“We had still sent out all of our sponsorship letters so we had some amazing support from the communities, Wexford and Osceola Counties, that just came forward and we raised over $16,000 dollars just in sponsorships. And then we got some great donated items from individuals and businesses within both Wexford and Osceola communities,” said Amy Gibbs, Executive Director.

Next Wednesday, they will hold a home blessing ceremony for a family whose move-in date got pushed back two months due to the pandemic.