United Way of Northwest Michigan Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Week of Service

The United Way of Northwest Michigan is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a week of service.

Typically, the United Way celebrates MLK Jr. Day with a day of service every year.

This year with everything going on, they decided to extend it for a full week.

They are offering book and activity bags for pick up at area libraries.

They also offer many volunteer opportunities as well as virtual events to help spread kindness.

They say that this year it is especially important to spread kindness in their communities.

“With such a great divide and with COVID and being so isolated and away from loved ones it’s so important to still honor days like this even if we are not able to do it in person,” said Jessica Tibbs.

For more information and how you can participate in this year’s week of service, click here.