Two Men Arrested for Breaking into Vehicles in Big Rapids

Two men are in police custody after breaking into several vehicles in Big Rapids.

Police were called to the 600 block of Bjornson Avenue Saturday morning after a called said his surveillance cameras caught two men trying to get into his locked pickup truck earlier in the morning.

Police took a description of the suspects and noticed fresh footprints around almost all the cars in the area.

Earlier in the morning, a Big Rapids police officer stopped two men near the downtown area. They were released due to lack of evidence linking them to the crime.

They were later found to be the same men caught on camera trying to break into the truck.

If you or anyone you know believes your vehicle was rummaged through Saturday morning, contact the Big Rapids Police Department at 231-527-0005.