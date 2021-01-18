Sault Ste. Marie “Chamber Bucks” Pump $117,000 into Local Economy

Throughout the pandemic, businesses haven’t seen their typical number of customers and they’ve had to get creative to bring more in.

The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce saw a huge increase in participation for their Chamber Bucks Program. It allows businesses and citizens to purchase chamber bucks and spend them in the local economy.

In 2019, they sold $30,000 worth. In 2020, they saw it rise to over $117,000. Executive Director, Tony Haller said it’s a win-win for everyone. “During the circumstances with out economy shut down with the COVID crisis, I think more people decided to try to help out our local businesses by buying these chamber bucks and having the money stay in Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.”

The chamber bucks program runs year-round and they can be picked up at the chamber office.