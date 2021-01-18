Russia Detains Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny for 30 Days

The Russian opposition leader who blames the Kremlin for almost killing him will stay in custody.

Alexei Navalny has been ordered to stay in custody for 30 days.

Navalny was arrested Sunday when he returned to Russia after spending five months in Germany recovering after being poisoned.

He says the government tried to kill him poisoning him with a nerve agent.

Navalny was arrested after Russia’s prison service he had violated his parole terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 embezzlement conviction.