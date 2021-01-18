National Guard Mobilized More Troops Than Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria Combined

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States in just two days.

As the nation prepares for the transition of power, Washington, D.C. and state capitols around the country remain on high alert.

In D.C., high fences and barbed wire are up protecting government buildings and at least 25,000 National Guard troops are on the ground to prevent what happened at the capitol 12 days ago from happening again

That’s more troops than we currently have in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria combined.

Rep. Adam Schiff says, “It reminds me of visiting Baghdad, going to the green zone and seeing so much military presence and barricades. I never thought I would see that in our own capitol or that it would be necessary. But there is a profound threat from domestic violent extremists, of the nature we saw on Jan. 6th.”

Across the country more than a third of governors have called on the National Guard to help protect their state capitols and aid local law enforcement officers.