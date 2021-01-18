Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus.

Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy will be joined by Munson Healthcare Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Vice President Dianne Michalek; and Bonnie Kruszka, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Ambulatory Services, Munson Healthcare.

The six will be providing updates and taking your questions.