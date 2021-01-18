MTM On The Road: 9th Annual Thunder Bay International Film Festival Kicking Off Virtually

For the past nine years, around this time of the year, filmmakers from all over the world head to Alpena for the Thunder Bay International Film Festival.

Due to COVID-19, they’ve made some adjustments this year.

Everything will be virtual starting on Jan. 20 through Jan. 31.

You can watch all the incredible films from the comfort of your own home.

The film festival showcases hundreds of independent films about oceans and the Great Lakes, made by filmmakers from all over.

You can click here to order your online tickets and passes.

In addition to all of the great films, they will also feature Q&A sessions and interviews with filmmakers, scientists and much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a sneak peek at some of the films and talking with the talented people behind them.