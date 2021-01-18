Michigan Officials Report New 2,843 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,843 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 538,377 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,824 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday’s case daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,421 per day.

As of January 15, 442,408 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.

[videoembed] [/videoembed]