MDOT Needs Help Naming Snow Plow Trucks

The Michigan Department of Transportation wants help giving nicknames to its snow plow trucks.

You’ll be able to see these names on the MDOT roadmap showing where all of their plows are in the area.

Some current names include Plow-A-Saurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot, and Plowy McPlow Face.

The program started in southwest Michigan where a fifth grade class at Fair Plain East Elementary in Benton Harbor named three plows.

The school named one Tiger, their school mascot.

“That gives us a chance too that we can take that plow, we can take Tiger right to their school a couple times a year, they’ll get to meet a plow operator, one of our maintenance workers, maybe even a state police trooper to talk about career opportunities, talk about road safety, construction zone safety, driver safety, winter safety those kinds of things,” said Nick Schirripa, MDOT Spokesman.

MDOT needs names for more than 250 trucks throughout the state.