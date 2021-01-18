Kraft Heinz Looking For Team to Drive Iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile

If you have ever dreamed of driving the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile—now is your chance.

Kraft Heinz is looking for a team of people to drive the 27-foot orange and yellow vehicle across the country.

Those who are hired will stop at more than 200 events, create social media content, and do news interviews.

The company says they are looking for outgoing college graduates with a love of adventure.

The Weinermobile was first created by Carl Meyer in 1936. The company has unveiled a Weinerfleet, including a hot dog shaped drone in 2017, but canceled events last year due to the coronavirus.