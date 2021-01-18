Isle Royale Winter Study Canceled Due to Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted an Isle Royale wildlife study.

Since 1959, a research team has observed interactions between moose and wolves at the Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior every winter.

But this year’s study has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

According to Superintendent Denise Swanke, researchers use a single cabin, which would not allow for proper social distancing.

She also says border closure between the United States and Canada, and a shortage of flight resources to bring supplies also factored into cancelling the winter study.

Swanke says the park service and partners will try to document wolf population changes this summer using remote cameras and other techniques.

Experts from multiple universities, the park service, and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa had planned to assess how an effort to rebuild the wolf population is affecting the ecosystem.

The study’s count last year put the wolves numbers at 12 to 14, while moose herd numbers were estimated at 1,876.