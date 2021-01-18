Grants Available for Michigan Small Businesses Impact by COVID-19

Beginning Tuesday, Michigan small businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions can apply for survival grants.

The application opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday and closes at noon on Friday, Jan. 22.

Grants up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that have been partially closed.

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program is $55 million in funding provided through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation led relief program.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.