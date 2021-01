Facebook Taking Precautions Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Facebook is taking precautions ahead of the presidential inauguration.

The social media site says it’s monitoring for signs of violence and enforcing new policies.

Now through Wednesday, repeat offenders won’t be able to stream live videos or create groups, events and pages.

Last week, Facebook also said it’s banning new events tied to the U.S. or state capitols and reviewing existing inauguration events.