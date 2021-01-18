City of Mount Pleasant Issues Response to Vice Mayor’s Controversial Facebook Post
The City of Mount Pleasant issued a response to a city employee’s Facebook post.
The post shows a blue lives matter police support flag with a Nazi swastika under the blue stripe.
The city says it does not support the post from Vice Mayor Amy Perschbacher.
They said that the post was an expression as a private citizen, not as a member of the Mt. Pleasant City Commission.
The City of Mt. Pleasant does not support the recent Facebook post from Amy Perschbacher, Vice Mayor, to her personal…
Posted by City of Mt. Pleasant, MI on Monday, January 18, 2021