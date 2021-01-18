Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. With Acts of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day might have a bigger impact this year.

Following the racial tensions of 2020 and the death of John Lewis, a civil rights activist and King’s personal friend, many plan to commemorate the holiday by participating in a day of service.

MLK Day became a national celebration when it was signed into law in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan.

And in 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act.

King is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights and using nonviolent civil disobedience.