Big Rapids Police Arrest Two Suspects Accused of Stealing From Cars

Big Rapids Police arrested two people accused of stealing from cars.

Early Saturday morning, police say two men were seen and recorded attempting to break into a pick-up on the 600 block of Bjornson Street.

After searching the area they say several vehicles had been broke into.

Earlier Saturday morning an officer had stopped two suspects acting suspiciously.

They were released when police couldn’t find any evidence of any crimes.

Police say after seeing the surveillance video they confirmed the men stopped earlier were their suspects.

Big Rapids Police say they were arrested for stealing from a vehicle and lying to an officer.

If something was stolen from your car in the Big Rapids Area contact the Big Rapids Police Department.