Big Rapids Fire Department Stops Fire at Ferris State University Apartment

A campus apartment near Ferris State University caught on fire Sunday.

According to Ferris State University Public Safety Director Gary Green, a man reported smoke coming from a West Campus Apartment after 5 p.m.

Green says one officer was not able to go inside the apartment due to too much smoke, but the fire department was able to locate and put out the fire.

Everyone inside the apartment was able to get out.

One woman is currently being treated for smoke inhalation.

The investigation on how the fire started is on-going.