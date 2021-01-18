Big Rapids Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire on Ferris State’s Campus

In an update on a Big Rapids apartment fire, Big Rapids Police say a woman was burned and had smoke inhalation when a fire started in her apartment in Cardinal Court on Ferris State’s campus Sunday evening.

Police say firefighters had to help the woman out of the apartment. She is currently being treated at a downstate hospital.

The fire appears to have originated in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.