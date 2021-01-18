1 Year Ago The US Reported its First COVID-19 Case

Jan. 18 marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S.

Now nearly 24 million infections have been reported nationwide along with nearly 400,000 deaths.

And Los Angeles hit a grim milestone over the weekend. They’re the first county in the nation to hit 1 million coronavirus cases.

Los Angeles County’s Health Department also confirmed their first case of the United Kingdom variant strain. It was found in a man who traveled to the area but is now isolating in Oregon.