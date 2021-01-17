Protestors Rally At State Capitol

Lansing. (AP)- A small group of armed demonstrators rallied outside of the State Capitol building Sunday.

According to the Alternative Press, about a dozen protestors openly carried guns, including some who promoted the anti-government “boogaloo” movement. They say the term was adopted by the pro-gun extremist movement, and is in reference to a “sequel” or second U.S. civil war.

They say some protestors, who were not openly armed, wore hats supporting President Trump or claimed the election was stolen.

The Alternative Press says Michigan State Police, the National Guard, and local law enforcement provided a security presence at the State Capitol as well as other government buildings.

For extra security, a six foot fence was put in place around the State Capitol building.

Additionally, the Alternative Press says nearby roads were closed and ground windows on several buildings in downtown Lansing, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office, have been boarded up.

According to the Alternative Press, the protest was peaceful and brought more media members than protestors.

The protests come after the FBI warned of potential armed protests at the U.S. Capitol as well as all fifty state capitols this weekend.

Timothy Teagan, a boogaloo backer who attended the protest, says the purpose was to, “Urge a message of peace and unity to the left and right, to the members of Black Lives Matter, to Trump Supporters, to Three Percenter militias to Antifa.”

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk had estimated that approximately 20 protestors turned up, and says demonstrations like this are not anything new.

“It’s a different topic and it’s a serious topic,” said Oleksyk. “But we won’t tolerate criminal behavior.”

