Beaverton Holding Free Coronavirus Testing Clinic

The Central Michigan District Health Department is holding a free drive-through coronavirus testing clinic Friday.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaverton Fire Department.

The Health Department says the clinic is available to everyone, regardless of your county of residence or if you are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Additionally, they say there are no appointments, screening or doctor’s orders needed to get tested.

The flu vaccine will also be available during the clinic, but antibody testing will not be available.

The Central Michigan District Health Department asks those attending the clinic to wear face masks and are encouraging anyone with high risk jobs to attend the clinic.

