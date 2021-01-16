National Guard, MSP Preparing for Lansing Protests on Sunday

(AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard, and the state police continue to prepare a presence at the Capitol.

Crews will also install a 6-foot fence around the 142-year-old building, before potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators are expected to gather on the grounds Sunday. That comes a week-and-a-half after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. Troopers are being mobilized from across the state and will be joined by the National Guard and local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Airbnb says it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at the Capitol, and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who may have come to the city with violent intentions. The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests. San Francisco-based Airbnb said Wednesday it would block or cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the inauguration.