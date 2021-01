Michigan health officials are reporting 1,932 cases of the coronavirus and 103 deaths Saturday.

However, the MDHHS says that 90 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 535,534 total coronavirus cases and 13,804 total coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Friday, 442,408 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

