Grand Traverse County Health Department Releases Letter On Vaccine Clinics

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has released a letter on their mass vaccination clinics. The clinics were announced Friday and are set to start on Monday at NMC’s Hagerty Center by appointment only.

The Health Department says they’ve had an estimated 23,000 people identify themselves as eligible for Phase 1-B vaccinations leading up to their first clinics.

They say the efforts of the Health Department, the United Way, and other local partners were in place to identify the demand for the vaccine for planning purposes and phased vaccine rollout. The Department also says their scheduling software was, “chosen as a long-term solution for scheduling vaccinations for our community.”

They say they will use the information collected to direct those who are registered with the Health Department to a scheduling link.

According to the Grand Traverse County Health Department, they have received 1,500 doses of the vaccine, which are allocated for first dose recipients and will be administered this upcoming week. They say appointments for clinics already filled up quickly Friday. Additionally, the Department states, “We are only adding appointment slots as vaccine supply is received and not creating appointments that would then need to be cancelled or rescheduled.”

They say the turn-around time from when they receive notification of how much vaccine they will get until the next mass clinic is less than three days.

The Department says they continue to try to get larger volumes of the vaccine, but say there is only a certain allotment for the entirety of Michigan which has to be divided up between all local health departments and hospitals.

“This is going to be a long process and will be frustrating for many people in the early weeks of the mass vaccination effort,” the Department stated in their letter. “We know it, we expected it, and we have been messaging this throughout the pandemic. Nothing about this virus is easy. Multiple manufacturers, 2 doses within a defined period, ultra-cold freezers, cold-chain management, and reliance on state and federal supply chains of the vaccine proves to be challenging to manage. We understand this is frustrating.”

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has provided answers to any questions you may have about the coronavirus vaccine here.