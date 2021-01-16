Ferris State Students Move Back to Campus to Start In-Person Classes

The spring semester at Ferris State University started virtually on Monday, but starting this Tuesday students will go back to in person classes.

Since in person instruction is starting back up, the university is allowing students to move back onto campus.

One Ferris State student says that he feels the school has made it safe for them to move back in.

Third year student, Grant Rider, says he’s eager to finally get the chance to move away from home.

Riders says, “I feel like a lot of people are going to be looking forward to moving in and being able not physically see but maybe have the commodity of being around other people, being at school, being away from home.”

In order to allow for spacing, the university has scheduled move ins alphabetically by students’ last names across the entirety of this weekend.