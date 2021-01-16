District Health Department #10 Has Limited Vaccine Supply for Week of January 18th

District Health Department #10 says they have a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine for the week of January 18th.

The Department says they requested 8,775 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from state and the department’s regional partners Thursday.

They say they were notified Friday that they will only receive 1,700 doses of the vaccine from the state, and no doses from their regional partners.

The Department says their vaccine clinics are full for the week of January 18th.

A link to get on a waiting list will be posted by the department next week.

The Department stated they will also be posting a phone number for individuals without internet or technology to call.

“We understand this may cause frustration and we ask for your continued patience,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for District Health Department #10.

Hughes says the Department was able to vaccinate 7,456 individuals in their ten county jurisdiction, and says it is an accomplishment they are proud of.

“We are putting in a great deal of effort to launch the waiting list and a phone number so that individuals can get signed up,” said Hughes. “It is a process that involves numerous resources and has to be coordinated before it can launch.”

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine from District Health Department #10, click here.