38 Years After Her Murder, Janette Roberson’s Family Still Seeks Answers

It’s been almost four decades since the murder of Janette Roberson.

Every year Janette’s sister, Lana Jarvie, gathers community members in Reed City to ask one question— why?

Jarvie says, “It will continue. The person that did this might be dead. I don’t care. I just want to know why.”

The annual Justice for Janette walk gives people the chance to step forward with information about her death.

“We do this walk to encourage people to call in tips, if they’ve seen anything, heard anything, remember anything. Anything at all,” says Jarvie.

For Lana’s family this walk has become tradition and Janette’s story has been passed down from generations.

Each member of the family is determined to find answers.

Lana’s daughter, Elena Cavender says, “My son is here. My nephews are here. The whole family is here. Great family and friends are here. And we’ll just keep doing it.”

She says she has seen what this grief and lack of information has done to her family.

Cavender says, “When you’re in this position you feel like people don’t care. So, that’s kind of heart breaking and then there frustration with the fact that nobody cares so nobody is going to come forward and tell you what happened.”

They say even though the police don’t have answers, they will keep looking.

Jarvie says, “It’s a cold opened investigation. As long as I know it’s being worked not put on a shelf somewhere.”

Thursday, January 19th will be the 38th anniversary of her death.

They ask anyone with information to come forward.