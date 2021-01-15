WHO Scientists Arrive in China to Investigate COVID-19

A team of scientists arrived in Wuhan, China on Thursday, where the virus was first detected more than a year ago.

The WHO says it believes the virus came from a live market and want to know how it jumped from animals to people.

The U.S. has accused the Chinese government from hiding the extent of the initial outbreak, but the WHO says the investigation is to learn the facts, not to lay blame.

The WHO’s Margaret Harris says, “This is about science, let’s leave the politics out of it. This is not about finding someone to blame. This is about understanding what happened.”

The WHO says researchers will exchange views with Chinese scientists, but did not confirm if they’ll be allowed to gather evidence.