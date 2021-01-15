WATCH LIVE: Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20

We have extensive coverage planned for next week’s inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take Oaths of Office which usually take place at noon, followed by an inaugural address.

Join us at 2 p.m. for an in-depth analysis with two Central Michigan University professors that will be breaking down the day.

9&10’s Eric Lloyd will also be giving us live reports into all the events that are going on throughout the day.

